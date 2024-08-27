Nick Offerman's "Proud to Be a Kamala Man"

Superstar comedian and actor Nick Offerman offers this parody of Lee Greenwood's tired conservative standard.

I can not tell you how sick I am of Republicans playing "God Bless the USA" while crapping all over the constitution they claim to love and working as hard as they can to restrict other people's rights. Nick Offerman's take is wonderful fun, and a rousing endorsement of the Harris Walz ticket.

