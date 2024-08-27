"NPS Front Desk" showcases talented Rangers

The National Park Service once again brings its "A" game and showcases how awesome and talented its Rangers are! This time, the NPS brilliance comes in the form of a concert series called "NPS Front Desk," a clever riff on NPR's Tiny Desk series.

Jewel Cave National Monument kicked off the series with a performance—featuring NPS Rangers, of course—of the song "Long, Long Crawlway," written by early cave explorer Jan Conn. Jewel Cave National Monument introduces the song and performance on their Facebook page:

Jan had a passion for music and for adventuring through Jewel Cave. She wrote several songs inspired by her adventures. "Long, Long Crawlway" is one of our favorites as it's featured in our park film! Jan's adventures (or misadventures in long crawlways) included surveying about 65 miles of cave passageways with her husband, Herb. The Conns also helped plan out our entire Scenic Tour Route!

Jewel Cave National Monument challenged other NPS parks to participate in the series, and Zion National Park stepped up in grand style. Zion posted a stunningly beautiful performance of the western classic "Cool Water" by The Virgin River Fun Time Band (which is comprised of Zion rangers).

Previously:

• It's not love, it's littering: NPS asks tourists to stop with the locks

• $100m gift to the National Park Service is 'transformative'

• Cry for help: U.S. National Parks Service hates dogs, breaks law

• Listening to the past: NPS releases historic audio recordings