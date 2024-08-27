Over 200 ex-GOP officials warn of "irreparable damage" to democracy if Trump wins in 2024

In an open letter, over 200 Republicans who worked for the Bush, McCain, and Romney administration warned that "another four years of a Trump presidency would irreparably damage our beloved democracy."

"Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz," the letter states. "That's to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable."

The MAGA party has moved so far right to the right of the GOP that if Ronald Reagan were to run today, MAGA would compare him to Fidel Castro and Pol Pot.