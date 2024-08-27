Quit overpaying for Microsoft Office when you can get this dupe for less than $20!

TL;DR: Move aside, Microsoft Office! Ashampoo Office 9 is a dupe that gives you similar productivity tools for $19.99 (reg. 99)!

What immediately comes to mind when you think of productivity suites? Probably Microsoft Office. Everyone and their mother seems to use this suite for work, school, and personal projects, but is it really the best option out there?

We're not sure if Microsoft offers the absolute best apps, but we do know that they aren't the most affordable — Office 365 can cost upwards of $69.99 per year (or $6.99 monthly)…and that's just for one device! If you want the same apps for a fraction of the cost, try Ashampoo Office 9, a Microsoft Office alternative that's less than $20 for five devices.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint…but affordable

Ashampoo Office 9 isn't an exact dupe for Microsoft Office, but it's pretty close! You might even think you opened the wrong download since its interface has the same classic ribbon interface Microsoft is known for.

While you won't get dupes for all of Microsoft's apps, you'll get tools for word processing, spreadsheets, and slides, all of which are compatible with Office files and Windows 11!

Use Ashampoo's word processor to type docs for a client or draft an essay. Like Word, it also comes with auto-correct and spell check, so you don't expose yourself for having bad grammar. Need to draft or review multiple docs at once? Look at two documents side-by-side and edit multiple text sections simultaneously by holding down the Ctrl key.

Ashampoo 9 also offers Calculate (think Excel) and Present (think PowerPoint). Calculate comes with the Formulas tab and can import and export SQLite databases within your spreadsheets — not even Excel can do that!

And with Present, you can create stunning slideshows with PowerPoint-compatible slide transitions, perfect if you're presenting to a client who's #TeamMicrosoft.

Quit overpaying for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Instead, grab lifetime access to Ashampoo Office 9 for five of yourdevices for $19.99!

