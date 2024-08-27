Serial plagiarist's memoir looks strikingly familiar

Melania Trump once again finds herself accused of swiping someone else's work.

It seems even the cover of Melania's memoir has to be stolen for it to be authentically Melania. Be it stealing from Michele Obama or losers like Betsy DeVos, Melania is known to see what she likes and take it. The Daily Beast notes that her book cover looks like 2020s "Channel Catwalk."

That's because the memoir bears striking similarities to Chanel Catwalk, a 2020 book by the French author Patrick Mauriès. The book's publisher, Thames & Hudson, advertises it as having compiled every Chanel collection ever created by the late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld into one place.

Like Melania, the book's title is in all caps, centered over a black background in white text of a similar font and size. The only apparent differences are that Chanel Catwalk includes two words—stacked atop each other—and includes its publisher's name in the bottom-left corner.

With millions of books published annually, it seems inevitable many covers will resemble each other. However, Melania's memoir is under even more intense scrutiny after it appeared that she plagiarized large swaths of her 2016 RNC speech from Michelle Obama's DNC convention.

Daily Beast