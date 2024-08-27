"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" trailer hits hard

Christopher Reeve was Superman. The physicality of his dual performances as Clark Kent and Superman has never been matched by the others who have come after him. How he responded to tragedy made him great, however. When a horseback-riding accident left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own, he didn't give up. Instead, he spent the remainder of his life as a true hero.

After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

When the trailer makes you cry, you know you are in for a real gut punch from the whole film. Make sure to bring tissues to this one.

