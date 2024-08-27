Trump appoints conspiracy theorists to co-chair his transition team

Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. have been named honorary co-chairs of Donald Trump's Presidential Transition team.

Both Gabbard and RFK jr are known for their out-there opinions. Gabbard claims the US is using biological weapons in Syria, and has enjoyed discussing Great Replacement Theory themes with Tucker Carlson. At the same time, RFK jr is just his own anti-vax, tin foil hat-wearing space cadet. Donald Trump has appointed these two to plan his hopeful return to the White House.

The Republican presidential nominee offered the roles to the pair of former Democrats as he seeks to regain momentum after Kamala Harris took over as that party's nominee from President Joe Biden, reported the New York Times.

"I've been asked to go on the transition team, you know, and to help pick the people who will be running the government," Kennedy told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview posted on X.