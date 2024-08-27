Trump's grip on independent voters plunges 8 points

A new poll from Florida Atlantic University Political Communication, Public Opinion Research Lab and Mainstreet Research USA shows Kamala Harris leading the septuagenarian felon and pussygrabber by 4 points.

Most importantly, Harris has significantly increased her lead among independent voters since July. The poll shows Harris with 48% support from independents compared to Trump's 35%, a 13-point advantage. This represents a substantial widening of the gap, as the previous poll had shown a much closer race with Harris at 45% and Trump at 43% among independents.



Donald trails Harris among women, Hispanics, Blacks, and white college graduates. But Trump is still favored by men and white non-college graduates.

It looks like Donald might have to rely on traitorous state government officials and corrupt loyalists in the Supreme Court to steal the election.