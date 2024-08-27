Two imbeciles indicted for gleefully damaging ancient rock formation on video

Back in April, a video on social media depicted two imbeciles gleefully pushing boulders off an ancient rock formation at Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area. A few days ago, a federal grand injury charged Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37, and Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, with with one count each of injury and depredation of government property and one count of aiding and abetting. They pleaded not guilty.

"Don't fall … Daddy! Daddy!," says a young voice in the video.

Meanwhile, another person is heard saying "But why?"

Yeah. Why?

