Brain Worm Jr.'s plan to help Donald backfires as states refuse ballot removal

Bobby Kennedy Jr. has always wanted to live up to his famous family name. He's nailed the philandering part, but as a politician, he's a disaster—worse than George Santos, who at least managed to get elected and hold on to his seat for almost a year before getting the boot and facing a long prison stint.

Still, Junior is stubborn. Desperate to stay in the political game, he ditched his Democrat act and teamed up with Donald, eager to accept the role of Crazy Czar. Donald was all for it — he loved the idea of a Kennedy, even a defective one, kissing his ass? Plus, Kennedy's exit was supposed to hand over some key votes.

So imagine Trump's surprise when Michigan, Wisconsin, and Colorado refused to let Kennedy off their ballots, throwing a wrench in the plan. To make matters worse, Junior is now telling his supporters to vote for him wherever they can, messing up Trump's "strategy."

Now Donald's got Bobby and J.D. on his dream team. I'd call them the 3 Stooges, but that would be an insult to the original trio's competence.