CNN feels Trump's legal woes somehow burden Kamala Harris

CNN somehow thinks Trump's legal problems are "challenges" for Kamala Harris.

Bending over backward twice, CNN has gone all out to try and make Donald Trump's milelong list of indictments and convictions a problem for the Harris campaign. "Still, her campaign must have some concerns that some moderate, swing voters might view yet another indictment of the former president as overkill." What the hell is that?

Front page of CNN.com

Folks on social media are aghast.

