Coffee expert debunks Huberman's coffee regimen

Popular YouTube and Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman claims waiting an hour and a half after waking up before you begin drinking coffee is good for you. Coffee expert James Hoffmann tried to prove his results with no success.

The general gist of relatively frequent Joe Rogan guest Andrew Huberman is that you will sleep better by starting your coffee consumption later. While Huberman cites studies on caffeine and its impacts on the brain, his assumptions leave much room for debate. YouTube's number one expert on brewing, drinking, and enjoying coffee decided to dig in and couldn't confirm Huberman's coffee protocol worked.

