Harris ad blasts Trump's Project 2025

Donald Trump continues to distance himself from Project 2025, which he formerly acknowledged as being written on his behalf, but the Harris campaign won't let him off so quickly.
I am glad to see the tone of the Harris Walz campaign's advertising. Finally, Democrats are aggressively attacking the terrible ideas Republicans have for the direction of our nation without the bitterness, anger, and fear Republicans insist on. Trurmp said these things, and the quote about "detailed plans for what our movement will do" came out of a speech thanking the Heritage Foundation for authoring Project 2025.
Previously:
