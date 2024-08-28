Head back to school in style with this iPad Air!

TL;DR: Want an iPad to take notes on when you head back to school? We're offering this 2020 iPad Air for less than $350!

You've probably seen everyone else whip out their iPads for notes and after-class study sessions (cue the jealousy). If you want to start the school year with an iPad but have a tight budget, don't go straight to Apple — we're offering a refurbished model at nearly half off!

You don't need Apple's latest innovations to keep up with your notes or schoolwork, so buying refurbished could be the way to make your iPad dreams come true. This 2020 iPad Air is available at a wallet-friendly price: only $349.99(compared to $599) and ships free. It comes in sky blue, space gray, rose gold, or green, making it easy to match your iPad to your school gear.

A Grade "A" iPad Air for an A-plus school year

Think that a refurbished iPad might look or perform badly? That's not the case at all! Yes, you're saving $249, but you're getting a high-quality device. This 2020 iPad Air has been tested, inspected, and cleaned before shipping, and it was even awarded a Grade "A" refurbishment rating — it's in near-mint condition!

It's as if this iPad was designed just for students. Unlike the heavy binders and notebooks that would weigh your backpack or tote down, this tablet is super lightweight, weighing just a pound. Its battery life is designed to last through an entire day of classes, and it's also compatible with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for easier typing, sketching, and note-taking.

Plan on replacing your notebooks with this iPad Air? Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display shows everything in vivid colors and sharp detail, while its 64GB of storage is more than enough for downloading note-taking apps and storing your ECON101 notes or study guides locally.

This iPad Air also has a 7MP front camera for joining Zoom calls and a 12MP rear camera so you can snap up photos of the whiteboard if you've missed a few notes.

Start the school year off on the right foot with this near-mint 2020 iPad Air, available for $349.99 with free shipping. Act now while supplies are still available!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.