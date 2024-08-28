Horny dolphin blamed for incident that left 18 people injured

While some aquatic mammals have recently gotten busy by attacking billionaires in yachts, others have been a bit more desperate for action. Or at least, that's the leading theory behind a recent dolphin attack at Japan's Mihama Beach that left 18 people injured in the wake of violent humping by a bottlenose dolphin. According to The Telegraph:

Putu Mustika, a lecturer and marine researcher at James Cook University in Australia, told The New York Times that dolphins can inadvertently harm humans by dint of their sheer strength when acting out mating behaviours. "Dolphins, when they are mating, can be very wild," she said, adding that the act of lunging on top of a human could be seen as a sexual act and a sign that the dolphin was "horny, lonely". This dolphin could also be naturally aggressive or aggravated by humans trying to touch it, she said.

The same dolphin is believed to be behind a spate of similar humpings in 2022 and 2023. Perhaps humans aren't the only mammals capable of becoming incels?

