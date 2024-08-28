JD Vance becomes laughingstock when he mixes up slain American soldiers with the Beatles (video)

JD Vance once again became the laughingstock of the internets when he slammed Kamala Harris for using a teleprompter — then proceeded to mix up 13 slain American soldiers with the Beatles.

"Ma'am, I don't need a teleprompter — I've actually got thoughts in my head, unlike Kamala Harris," Trump's unpopular running mate shouted at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania today.

But those so-called thoughts of his got tangled into a helter skelter mess 10 minutes later, when he referred to Kabul's Abbey Gate — where an ISIS bomber killed 13 Americans and more than 100 innocent Afghanistans — as Abbey Road. "There's verifiable evidence that the families of these poor people who had their loved ones die three years ago at Abbey Road. They had …" (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Although Vance later corrected himself, that didn't stop the rush of album cover memes and online guffaws at at his expense. "Need help identifying these suspects in the Afghanistan attack," Xitted one commenter, along with an image of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr crossing London's Abbey Road.

"What happened at 'Abbey Road' was a disgrace!" quipped another, showing an animated version of the Beatles strutting across the famed road.

"RIP to all those we lost here. Never forget," said a third, displaying a distorted and deserted Abbey Road with not a one Beatle in sight. And there is much more merriment to be had where this came from. (See these examples below.)

Sometimes weird comes in handy when you need a good laugh!

First half of clip is JD Vance today saying he doesn't need a teleprompter like Kamala Harris because he's smart. Second half of clip is him minutes later calling Abbey Gate in Afghanistan "Abbey Road," which is a Beatles album. pic.twitter.com/UgBjhioQ7I — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2024

Need help identifying these suspects in the Afghanistan attack. pic.twitter.com/0nd79QDIRu — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) August 28, 2024

What happened at "Abbey Road" was a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/vSUZZqUn5d — Are We Better Off? 🇺🇸 (@BetterOff2024) August 28, 2024

RIP to all those we lost here. Never forget. pic.twitter.com/tCsMuKtePW — Hammy 👑 (@_H_a_m_m_y) August 28, 2024

