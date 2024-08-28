NBC Philly: Couple's passion wrecks vehicle

NBC Philadelphia got to work putting euphemisms into play when a love-making couple mistakenly knocked their car out of gear and rolled into the Schuylkill.

NBC Philly described a couple knockin' boots in their 2020 Range Rover as "getting busy" and engaged in "romantic activities." It is reported that both participants were unharmed if unsatisfied.

Officials said the vehicle — a 2020 Range Rover — rolled into the water after it was parked along the roadway and was accidently shifted into drive by a couple that was inside the vehicle at the time. A police representative told NBC10 they believed the pair were "getting busy" when the vehicle was accidently shifted out of park and into gear. However, both individuals — who police have provided no further identifying information on — were able to escape the vehicle before it rolled into the water and they were unharmed, officials said. NBC Philadelphia

