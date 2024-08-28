NYT both sides Trump's desecration of hallowed ground

After CNN decided to fix the Trump Campaign's further insults to Arlington National Cemetary, the New York Times said HOLD MY BEER.

The New York Times is elevating the words of noted liar Donald Trump's campaign staff and putting them on par with those of a government official whose job is to uphold respectful behavior at one of our nation's most revered sites. I did not read the whole article, so I didn't get to the point where they almost certainly complained about Joe Biden's age or mental acuity. The New York Times is so far gone as to be irreparable.

There was nothing but a campaign opportunity here for Trump, and he doesn't care about the massive disrespect he has shown our service people. Trump deeply cared about the "hollowed ground."

Previously:

• At Arlington, Trump's team continues to disrespect veterans

• Trump staffers 'abused and shoved' Arlington National Cemetary official who wouldn't let them film fresh graves