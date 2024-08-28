Ostrich halts traffic on South Dakota highway

An ostrich made its ploy for freedom Tuesday, jumping out of a trailer on a four-lane road outside of Sioux Falls. It stayed there, bringing traffic to a halt and forcing motorists to "lure and nudge the towering bird" off the thoroughfare.

As police and animal officials responded, motorists hopped out of their cars and managed to carefully corral the flightless bird. Video shot by bystanders showed people coaxing the bird off the road by offering up food in a plastic container and a few gentle nudges. A police spokesman said the bird was among several ostriches being hauled in a trailer owned by an out-of-state traveler before it escaped. The owner helped capture the bird and managed to get it back into the trailer.

The ostrich was unharmed by its escapade, according to Sioux Falls animal control. The original story was in the Argus Leader there, reported by Angela George: "Stop for coffee, stay for the ostrich."

Rhoades could not confirm where the owner of the ostrich was coming from or going to, only that he was passing through Sioux Falls. Serenity Young, who works in admissions at the Great Plains Zoo, also confirmed that the ostrich did not belong to the zoo, which only has an emu.

Here's footage of the feathered beast:

