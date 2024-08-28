Panicking Trump melts down on social media: spreads QAnon, 2020 election lies, sexist attacks against Harris, fascist agenda

Things aren't going Donald's way. He thought he'd escaped Jack Smith's prosecution against him for subverting the election, but when it caught back up to him, he lost his mind and unleashed a torrent of unhinged paranoid ravings on his failing Truth Social account.

As reported in Rolling Stone:

Trump posted dozens of memes and comments from accounts promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory, false claims about the 2020 election, sexist attacks against Kamala Harris, and the use of authoritarian tactics against his political enemies. According to the progressive watchdog Media Matters, the former president promoted QAnon — an expansive conspiracy that claims Trump is waging battle against satanic forces that control the government — at least 15 times on Wednesday morning. These included images using the conspiracy slogan "Where We Go One, We Go All," and references to the conspiracy's belief that "the storm is coming."



Trump also reposted memes that called for the imprisonment of President Biden, Hunter Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and Kamala Harris.

I can't wait for the debate on September 10.