Scotty McCreery stops concert when he sees unhinged man in crowd: "That's a lady you just hit, Sir!"

Country music star Scotty McCreery abruptly stopped singing in the middle of a Colorado concert to take care of an unsavory gentleman in the crowd. "That's a lady you just hit, Sir!" he shouted, pointing his finger towards the man.

"Absolutely not, you just hit the lady," McCreery said at the Colorado State Fair, causing people to gasp. The 30-year-old former American Idol winner then told the unhinged fellow to get out. "Git! Police, security…is she okay?"

As the crowd cheered for McCreery, he again told the man to "get the hell out of here!…On God's green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show?"

"Y'all let the cop know who hit the lady," McCreery told his fans, who can be seen on camera pointing to the assailant. "That's absolutely unacceptable." (See video below, posted by KFDA NewsChannel10.)

According to USA Today, Colorado State Fair officials confirmed that "a man assaulted a woman" but did not disclose the creep's identity or whether or not he was arrested.

