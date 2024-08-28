Sigourney Weaver cast in The Mandalorian and Grogu

After killing many Aliens, Sigourney Weaver has been cast next to one of the cutest.

In a wide-ranging interview with Deadline about her body of work and her upcoming Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival, Sigourney Weaver drops some huge news:

DEADLINE: And the next movie you're going to film? WEAVER: I'm playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu [which will be directed by Jon Favreau]. I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I'm filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year.

She doesn't mention being brought to tears like Werner Herzog, but I bet meeting Grogu is emotional for anyone. Weaver declines to give any more details, which is unsurprising given how the House of Mouse feels about keeping secrets. With her previous roles in Ghostbusters, Avatar, and as badass childless cat lady Ripley in the Alien franchise, adding Star Wars to her resumé locks in her status as a goddess of sci-fi.

The future of Star Wars on television is uncertain beyond season two of Andor and the upcoming Skeleton Crew show, so any news about live-action Star Wars is welcome. A clip was shown to attendees at D23, but details about the Mandalorian and Grogu have been light, other than a planned release date of May 22, 2026.

Side note: I would love to see Sigourney Weaver and Harrison Ford work together again, so can we get her in the MCU, somehow?

Publishers note: Baby Yoda.

