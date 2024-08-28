Special counsel refiles indictment against Trump for election interference

Special Counsel Jack Smith has refiled the election interference indictment against former President Trump. It's much the same as last time, but reworked to account for the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to make Trump immune from prosecution for "official" acts.

"The Defendant had no official responsibilities related to the certification proceeding, but he did have a personal interest as a candidate in being named the winner of the election" the superseding indictment says, in a line that wasn't in the original indictment.

It really brings home how completely focused on the person of Trump that ruling was, and how focused the court is now on his interests. Maybe there's some humor in Smith having had no problem at all securing the same indictment, from a completely different grand jury, without reference to the "official" acts of election interference for which Trump cannot be prosecuted. He can't be helped, he can only be saved.

