An adopted stray cat proved to be a quick study, wasting no time learning the ropes on how to become a domestic cat.

To master indoor cat mannerisms and etiquette, the newcomer, technically still a kitten, simply mimicked every single thing her older feline brother did. From sitting and walking to stretching and sniffing, video caught the adorable stray literally being a "copy cat." (See video below, posted by 99centnuggets.)

Forget monkeys, this is a classic case of kitty see kitty do.