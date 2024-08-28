Twenty-one cases of Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever, have been reported in the United States (20 in Florida and one in New York), as well as 19 cases in Europe, according to a Washington Post report. Most of these cases involve travelers returning from Cuba and Brazil.

The virus is primarily transmitted by biting midges and certain types of mosquitoes. It can spread among mosquitoes and vertebrate animals, such as sloths, primates, rodents, and wild birds, before being transmitted to humans.

Approximately 60% of infected individuals develop symptoms, which may include sudden fever, severe headache, chills, muscle and joint pain, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and a skin rash. In rare instances, the virus can lead to more serious conditions like meningitis and encephalitis. Pregnant women are particularly at risk, as the virus can cause significant harm to fetal development, potentially leading to conditions such as microcephaly and miscarriage.

Currently, there are no vaccines or specific treatments available for sloth fever. Preventive measures include avoiding bites from midges and mosquitoes by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and staying in screened or air-conditioned environments. While extreme measures like isolating oneself on the Moon may provide absolute prevention, more practical options are recommended for most people.

Previously:

• Deadly mosquito virus kills a man near Boston, causing parks and events to shut down