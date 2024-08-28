Trump takes a moment from his presidential campaign to launch more collector cards

Trump dropped a new video yesterday, but it wasn't a scathing attack on his opponents or one of those digressive interviews he does with podcasters: it was an ad for his latest NFT card drop. Now you can get bits of a suit he wore, relics for the cult.

The card art is airbrushed nearly-realistic slop of the sort that's easy to bash out in photoshop and easier still to generate with AI: Trump posed as various archetypes, all notably slimmer and healthier than the real thing.

It's a good example of the "right to play" alt-lite humor vein of contemporary American conservatism—much more so than the SNL-simulating humor of Trumpy Trout.

The one thing that might make this fun would be if it had been done as "Trump Trumps," but that would involve working with another brand, co-operating with human beings, more printing actual cards, less cult weirdness around suit bits or NFTs, etc.