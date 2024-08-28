Two men arrested for impersonating freaky demon and scaring people

Residents of some Asian countries recently celebrated Ghost Month. Originating in Taoist and Buddhist traditions, it's a period during which the spirits of the deceased return to the world of the living, prompting rituals and offerings to appease and honor them. For a fellow named Tsao, 35, and his buddy Chang, 50, it was a perfect opportunity to freak out residents of Yuanlin City, Taiwan.

Chang donned a white dress and long red tongue to impersonate a particular female ghost well-known in Taiwanese folklore. According to the Taipei Times, this demon "is a vicious spirit out to take revenge against men who had done her wrong, and all males must avoid her at all costs, lest she kills and eats them, folklore experts said."

He then stood on a street corner while Tsao videotaped the scene. However, some passers-by reported the prank to police leading to the arrest of the men who said they were doing it all for the clicks.

They were charged for allegedly violating the Social Order Maintenance Act by ""scaring another person by wearing a disguise or mask, or using other ways to a degree of that may undermine safety." They're facing an NTS$30,000 fine or three days in jail, according to the Yualin Police Station chief.

