You won't have to pay for cloud storage again with this 1TB flash drive

TL;DR: Tired of paying for cloud storage fees? Go old school when you increase your storage with this speedy 1TB USB-A and USB-C flash drive, now $74.97 (reg. $109.99) through September 3!

Let's be honest: when was the last time your phone didn't eat first? You probably have an ungodly amount of perfectly arranged food pics, from grand brunch spreads to cozy pasta nights. All those snaps (which you post in a curated photo dump, of course!) probably mean your phone's struggling to contain all your content.

While you could opt for cloud storage to relieve your camera roll of all your food flicks, the downside is you'll have to deal with annoying recurring fees. What if we told you it's possible to pay once to get up to 1TB of additional storage? Yup, you read that right — this USB-A and USB-C flash drive offers more than enough room (with no subscription fees) for $74.97 (reg. $109.99)!

Say hello to storage that's actually yours

You're already paying subscriptions for everything from Netflix to your gym membership, so why would you want to pay yet another subscription for your cloud storage, too?

This flash drive eliminates any need to pay a subscription, and its 1TB of space is more than enough room for all your content. 1TB is huge — seriously! It can comfortably store about 250,000 photos, 2,500 hours of video, or 2 million documents, depending on their size.

That capacity might just last you for life, or at least for the near future. Aside from providing plenty of space for your Sunday brunch spread, gym OOTDs, and other files, this flash drive also makes it easy to transfer items between your devices. There's no need to wait — its USB 3.2 interface supports transfer speeds up to 30Mbps!

Storage that's only accessible to you

A massive bonus of opting for a flash drive instead of cloud storage is that you won't ever need to worry about cloud-related obstacles or security issues. The only person with access is, well, you!

If you're worried that a physical storage solution might not hold up against everyday life, you'll love the fact that this flash drive is waterproof, dust-resistant, and designed to withstand falls.

Stop paying monthly fees for storage when you grab this USB-A and USB-C flash drive for just $74.97 while supplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.