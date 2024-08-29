7-Eleven is lying to you about the Japanese Egg Salad sandwich coming to America

Recently, 7-Eleven in the United States announced it was bringing the famous $2 Japanese 7-Eleven egg salad sandwich to the United States. Fans of the creamy tamago sando were guardedly excited.

Here's how Foodie.com describes the Japanese treat:

A 7-Eleven egg salad sando is all about soft, fluffy, and gooey goodness. Bite into it, and you won't find any contrasting crunchy textures or distracting flavors; instead, the egg takes centerstage. Everything about the sandwich makes you marvel at the filling, with the only contrast coming from the slight chewiness of the Japanese milk bread (called shokupan). The filling isn't just chopped-up boiled eggs mixed with mayo. Instead, the yolks and mayo are mashed into a rich paste with chunks of cooked egg white for some bite. The creaminess of the eggs is not interrupted by a kick of mustard either. Instead, the tanginess comes from the mayonnaise. Made using egg yolks (as opposed to most commercial brands that also use whites), rich Kewpie mayo complements eggs much better than the regular variety.

But Jeremy Jacobwitz, a popular food TikToker shares a harsh truth with Americans in a TikTok video: the U.S. version of 7-Eleven's Japanese Egg Salad Sando is a lie.

"I love the Japanese egg salad sandos," he says. "I literally have merch with the Japanese egg salad sandos on it because I love them so much."

And when I started getting all the DMs from all you guys and seeing all these posts about the egg salad sandos coming to 7-Eleven, I was skeptical. And now, we've seen what they look like, and I promise you, these are not the Japanese egg salad sandos.

He goes on to point out the stark disparities between the two versions:

Bread: "Let's talk about the bread. Yes, they're using milk bread, but it is way too thick, it doesn't look squishy enough, and they left the crusts on. Absolutely not."

Ingredients: "When you look at the actual ingredients of the egg salad itself, it is the same exact egg salad that they [U.S. 7-Elevens] have been using. I mean, reduced -fat mayo? Absolutely not. How do you not use Kewpie? Dijon mustard? Absolutely not. One of the little secrets of the egg salad in Japan is that there's sugar in it [which isn't in the U.S. version]."

Appearance: The Japanese version is two thin layers of crustless bread with a thick layer of egg salad. The U.S. version has thick crusty slices of bread and a thin layer of egg salad. "So this isn't even closer to what the egg salad itself is supposed to taste like. It's too much bread, it's too much egg salad, it's not even the right consistency, everything is off. I"

He concludes, "7 -Eleven, if you want to bring the actual Japanese egg salad sandos to America, I will be the first one online to eat them. Till then, stop lying to us."

'Nuff said!

