Arizona woman dies at Wells Fargo while working at her desk — but nobody in the building notices for 4 days

A 60-year-old woman who works at Wells Fargo in Arizona died on the job while sitting in her cubicle last week. But, sadly, nobody in the building noticed until four days later.

The employee, Denise Prudhomme, had entered the Tempe Wells Fargo corporate offices around 7:00am on Friday, August 16th. Days went by, but even with a foul odor in the air, nobody realized something was wrong. They simply chalked up the bad smell to the building's plumbing issues.

It wasn't until a colleague happened to take a walk around the building on August 20th that they spotted the unresponsive woman and realized she was dead.

From NBC 12 News:

Prudhomme's cubicle was reportedly on the third floor and away from the main aisle. They said while most employees at the Wells Fargo office work remote, the building has 24/7 security and someone should have found Prudhomme sooner. "That's the scary part. That's the uneasy part," the employee said. "It's negligence in some part." Police say there's nothing suspicious about the death, but still haven't confirmed many details about the time or how she died. The worker said the lack of information from the bank has been especially frustrating. "I'm just wondering why they didn't formally address employees about it?" the worker said. "I just feel like they aren't being transparent with us and somebody needs to acknowledge this."



How Wells Fargo could be so out-of-touch with its employees as to not notice when one of its own dies right at their company desk, on company grounds, should be mind-boggling. But being that it's Wells Fargo, an aloof bank known for its cold customer service and customer-aimed scandals, the grim story doesn't really surprise me.

