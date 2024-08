President Obama took to Instagram to remember Tan SuitGate and acknowledge Vice President Kamala Harris's excellent sartorial taste.

Fox News and a plethora of conservative blowhards went batshit over President Obama wearing a tan suit. Now, ten years later, Obama is jovially pointing out how great Kamala Harris looks in her tan suit. Sadly, conservative media has only gone more morally bankrupt.

