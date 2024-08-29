CSPAN caption savagely murders J.D. Vance

Speaking in Asheboro, North Carolina, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said something deserving of a round of applause—applause for one, from one. Whoever was captioning at CSPAN felt obliged to specify that only a single member of the audience was clapping at that specific moment. J.D. can perhaps console himself with the thought that at least there were two hands clapping.

It's a better result, all the same, than he got in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he sought to explain the embarassing "altercation" between Trump staffers and an official at Arlington National Cemetary only to mix up The Beatles and the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Previously:

• More of JD Vance denigrating childless women (audio)

• JD Vance's ugly, disrespectful debate challenge

• Wired took a look at JD Vance's Venmo friends list