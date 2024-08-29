Evangelicals silent as Trump embraces reproductive rights

For years, the conversation has gone something like this:

Normal Person (NP): Trump cheats on his wives!

Trump-Loving Evangelical Christian (TLEC): I support President Trump because he's promised a nationwide ban on abortion.

NP: But he brags about sexually assaulting women!

TLEC: Watch your language! Besides, the President is committed to ending abortion in our country, and that's why I stand by him.

NP: But he mocks the disabled, forcibly penetrated a woman's vagina with his fingers, defrauded students at his phony "university," praises authoritarian leaders, refuses to pay people who worked for him, and was convicted of 34 felonies.

TLEC: : President Trump was chosen by God to rid America of abortion.

NP: But he tried to overthrow the United States government and install himself as an illegitimate president.

TLEC: Soon, anyone who gets an abortion or helps someone get an abortion will be put to death. Praise Jesus!



But now, the conversation has taken a turn:

NP: Hey, did you hear? Trump just said "My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights." Have you stopped supporting him?

EC: Who among us is perfect? If you're looking for someone truly terrible, focus on Kamala Harris. Have you heard how she laughs?

Trump-Loving Evangelical Christians have shown their hand.

"This is not a surprise, write Peter Wehner for The Atlantic. Betrayal is a core character trait of Trump's."

He's betrayed his wives, his mistresses, his friends, his business associates, people who have worked for him, and his country. There is no person and no cause he will not double-cross. The pro-life movement is only the latest thing to which he has been unfaithful, and it won't be the last. The question to ask yourself is: Who in the pro-life movement—Al Mohler, Mike Huckabee, Franklin Graham, Eric Metaxas, Marjorie Dannenfelser, Ralph Reed, Tony Perkins, Robert Jeffress, and countless others—will speak out, publicly and forcefully and relentlessly, against Trump's about-face? Will they tell the full truth, which is that abortions increased during the Trump presidency, that the pro-life movement is weaker than at almost any time in its history, and that, when it comes to making the Republican Party the home of the pro-life cause, Trump is doing unprecedented damage?

Or will Trump-Loving Evangelical Christians continue to support a pro-choice convicted felon and adjudicated rapist simply because they see a reflection of themselves in him?