Homeowners Association issues cease-and-desist over children playing sports in grassy field

It would seem that the suburban Creekhaven community in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina would be a quiet, bucolic place to raise a family. But things are getting crazy in Creekhaven. After school, the young children there are gathering in a grassy field on the cul-de-sac to play sports.

"This is absolutely not an organized sport. The only thing organized about it is these 5,6,7,8-year-old's saying, 'Hey you want to go play football?' That's about as organized as it gets," resident Camila Denshuick told WMBF.



Some residents are unhappy about this riotous activity and have pushed the Homeowners Association to issue a cease-and-desist to the children's parents.

"They have a coach, they have whistles, they have tents, they have water and they've taken over the circle," resident Patti Wolfe told WMBF. "It's so great to see the kids outside, but these people they push it from 10 to now 30 people, next it will be 40. Then it'll be more tents, more whistles, I'm worried about what our circle is going to turn into."

"Before you know it the Carolina Panthers will be playing here," added another neighbor.

Why the outrage? Neighbor Karl Eversmeyer suggests it could go back to the complainers' own childhoods: "This might be it, they sucked at sports when they were kids."

