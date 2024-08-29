Scammers are putting fake QR codes on parking meters in California

According to ABC LA News, scammers have affixed counterfeit QR codes to parking meters, making them appear as legitimate links to pay for parking. Vance Ingmanson, a victim of the scam, recounted how he scanned a QR code while parking in San Clemente. The code directed him to a website that appeared to be authentic, where he entered his credit card information. Shortly after, his credit card company contacted him about unauthorized charges.
From ABC LA:
"We punched in the URL. The URL – the first five on the Google search were fakes," he recalled. "It was a scam. It has the logo. It says 'passport parking.'"
Ingmanson was trying to park his car. A few minutes later he knew something was wrong.
"I put in my credit card number," he said. "[My wife's] credit card company, about two minutes after I put in my information, called her and said 'We have unauthorized charges here.'"
In Redondo Beach, city officials discovered approximately 150 parking meters along the Esplanade and Riviera Village area with fake QR codes. The fraudulent codes were found either next to or covering legitimate payment options like ParkMobile or PayByPhone.
Here's the FTC's advice:
- If you see a QR code in an unexpected place, inspect the URL before you open it. If it looks like a URL you recognize, make sure it's not spoofed — look for misspellings or a switched letter.
- Don't scan a QR code in an email or text message you weren't expecting — especially if it urges you to act immediately. If you think the message is legitimate, use a phone number or website you know is real to contact the company.
- Protect your phone and accounts. Update your phone's OS to protect against hackers and protect your online accounts with strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.
