Scammers are putting fake QR codes on parking meters in California

According to ABC LA News, scammers have affixed counterfeit QR codes to parking meters, making them appear as legitimate links to pay for parking. Vance Ingmanson, a victim of the scam, recounted how he scanned a QR code while parking in San Clemente. The code directed him to a website that appeared to be authentic, where he entered his credit card information. Shortly after, his credit card company contacted him about unauthorized charges.

From ABC LA:

"We punched in the URL. The URL – the first five on the Google search were fakes," he recalled. "It was a scam. It has the logo. It says 'passport parking.'"

Ingmanson was trying to park his car. A few minutes later he knew something was wrong.

"I put in my credit card number," he said. "[My wife's] credit card company, about two minutes after I put in my information, called her and said 'We have unauthorized charges here.'"