Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy steals the show with the first pitch

Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy threw out the first pitch on a special night when the two were immortalized in bobblehead fashion.

Fans lined up, hoping to grab one of the bobbleheads, as the stadium filled up, and Ohtani's dog took the mound. The annual Puppy Bowl, held concurrently with the Super Bowl, is the only sporting event I can regularly expect to watch. Adding dogs to sporting events might get me interested.

"I was really impressed that that dog was already that trained," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "I guess if it's Shohei's dog then nothing should be that surprising." The duo were immortalized on a golden bobblehead for the game, sparking those massive lines. "It was a really special night," Ohtani told reporters, translated from Japanese. "I hope to buy some special snack for [Decoy]." KTLA

Previously:

• Take your dog on a 'sniff walk'