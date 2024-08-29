Site lists cheap used mini PCs on eBay

Low Cost Mini PCs is an automatically-curated list of cheap, used Lenovo Tinies, Dell Micros and the like on eBay, presented in the perfectly functional format of Diskprices. Web brutalism!

Find the best deals for mini PCs on eBay. With many of them entering the used market, this tool helps find the cheapest ones based on your needs. Prices are updated a few times per hour.

The hidden pain point of these are the big ol' power bricks, usually about half the size and weight of the actual computer. It would be neat if the site had options for listing the few models with integrated power supplies or those which accept juice over USB-C (and can therefore be powered by displays.)