Elon Musk loves making a fool of himself whenever Stephen King tweets at him.

Stephen King triggers Elon Musk in a weird, ongoing social media battle. It is unclear why Musk thinks responding to one of the best-selling authors of all time's legitimate observations with weird sexualized jokes is the right move. Still, it seems Musk is playing 92-dimensional chess here, but is he winning? King complains about real things, and Musk is just an immature clown.

