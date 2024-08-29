Unsavory JD Vance is "booed" even by the friendly firefighters in Boston (video)

JD Vance is a stinker, and everyone knows it. In fact, he's considered to be one of the most unpopular U.S. vice presidential picks over the last 100 years — even more unpopular than Sarah Palin!

So, although amusing, it's no surprise that even the (normally friendly) firefighters in Boston booed their hearts out when Vance greeted them on stage today for a labor union speech.

"Sounds like we got some fans and some haters…" the Trump sidekick said to the International Association of Fire Fighters. But nope, sorry Bub. If you listen to the clip below, there's no sounds of "fans" in the room. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

here's a longer video of JD Vance getting booed in Boston by a firefighters group pic.twitter.com/dHcCKbiUpR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2024

