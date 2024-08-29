US Army objects as Republicans use fallen US soldiers as props

The US Army has issued a stinging rebuke of the Trump team's lies about filming campaign propaganda at Arlington National Cemetary, as news surfaces that Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson pulled strings to get them access.

US Armed Servicepeople are nothing but props to the Republican party. The Trump campaign has made a lot of noise, but it is clear they knew they were not supposed to turn a memorial into a photo opportunity, but that is the only reason they went to Arlington. The US Army is making it clear the Trump team knew what they were about when they dishonored gravesites.

"Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside," the Army spokesperson said in the statement on Thursday. Section 60 is an area in the cemetery largely reserved for the graves of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. "This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation's fallen deserve," the statement said. CNN

It is also clear Arlington National Cemetary wasn't going to allow fallen soldiers to be used in campaign materials, until Speaker of the House "MAGA" Mike Johnson intervened on Trump's behalf.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson had to intervene to get former President Donald Trump into Arlington National Cemetery for the third anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal with Gold Star families, a family told the Daily Caller. … "When Darin and Kelly contacted me, I was furious to hear their request to have President Trump join them to commemorate the anniversary of Taylor's death was being stymied, along with several of the other family members of U.S. servicemembers killed at Abbey Gate. I immediately asked what I could do to help and reached out to Speaker Johnson to see what he could do. Thankfully, Speaker Johnson and his team acted quickly and were able to get the situation resolved. But something like this should never have happened. Gold Star families have already suffered enough," McCaul told the Caller.

