Wells Fargo worker dies at desk, goes unnoticed for 4 Days

This is a tragic and terrible event. On August 16 at 7 a.m., a 60-year-old woman named Denise Prudhomme clocked into her job at a Wells Fargo corporate office in Tempe, Arizona. Four days later, on August 20, building security found her at her desk, unresponsive, and called Tempe Police, who confirmed her death.

Tempe Police are currently investigating the incident but told local Phoenix area 12News that they do not believe the death is suspicious.

12News interviewed another employee who works at that same Wells Fargo office who shared her perspective about the "troubling" situation:

"It's really heartbreaking and I'm thinking, 'What if I were just sitting there?'" a worker said. "No one would check on me?" . . . "Her boss had emailed her, he didn't receive a response, so they went to check where she sits and that's how they found her," the worker said . . . "To hear she's been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick," the worker said. "And nobody did anything. That's how she spent her last moments." . . . "I'm just wondering why they didn't formally address employees about it?" the employee said.

Wells Fargo released a statement to 12News:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our Employee Assistance Consulting service, are available to support our employees. We are fully cooperating with the Tempe Police Department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them."

