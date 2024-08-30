After elderly couple from nudist park disappear, police arrest man hiding under his house

After an elderly couple disappeared from their California nudist community outside Los Angeles last week, a gentleman found hiding under his house has been arrested for murder.

The alleged victims, 79-year-old Dan Menard and 73-year-old Stephanie Menard, were last seen on Saturday, but friends noticed they were missing when they didn't show up for church on Sunday. Police now assume the couple is dead, but have not disclosed evidence or possible motives.

"We believe the bodies are on the site of his home," said officer Carl Baker from the Redlands Police Department, referring to the suspect, 62-year-old Michael Sparks, whose house is next to the Menards' home.

"Currently, we are trying to locate the victims," the officer added. "We are confident that they are deceased and that they are still here on the property."

Police put the couple and suspect's community, Olive Del Ranch RV Park, on lockdown while they apprehended Sparks.

From CNN:

Police tore into the suspect's home earlier Thursday using a battering ram and searched for him using video equipment. He was found under the home about 9:30 p.m., said Carl Baker, a public information officer for the Redlands Police Department. Daniel and Stephanie Menard were last seen on Saturday and reported missing on Sunday, police say. Their car was found near their house. … The Menards' dog, a white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, was also missing and has not been found, Baker said. The Olive Dell Ranch website says it is "Southern California's favorite nudist resort for families and couples… It's the ideal spot to enjoy the nudist/naturist lifestyle whether visiting for the day or an overnight stay."

