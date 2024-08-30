Delusional Trump so puffed up, he imagines that he "made Abraham Lincoln look like nothing" (video)

Delusional cult leader Donald Trump not only thinks he's a "great speaker," but he also told his disciples yesterday that he "made Abraham Lincoln look like nothing."

Lost in fantasy during a long-winded speech in Michigan, the insecure rambler first compared himself to his surging opponent, Kamala Harris. "I saw her make a speech, it was so bad," he said, furious that the vice president's speeches have revved up Democrats while his sharks-and-battery talks have gotten him nowhere.

"I make a speech for two hours, everybody loves it! I've got thousands of people, by the way, outside, trying to get in." (The only people standing outside of his rally were angry folks who had received fake tickets online.)

"I must be a great speaker, right? I must!" he pleaded. "We've got thousands of people. No, we got thousands and thousands!" the desperate conman continued. And then, swept away by his overactive imagination, he blurted out, "If I were a Democrat, they'd say, 'He's the greatest that ever lived. He made Abraham Lincoln look like nothing." (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

In children, getting caught up in your dreamworld can be a "healthy pastime," according to Psych Central. But in full-grown adults, it's a sign one might be suffering from a mental disorder such as "maladaptive daydreaming" or "fantasy prone personality." Or, as in Trump's case, perhaps both.

Donald Trump: "They never say Trump's a great speaker. I don't even want that, but I must be a great speaker…If I were a Democrat, they'd say, 'He's the greatest that ever lived. He made Abraham Lincoln look like nothing.'"🤡

pic.twitter.com/HURNnWHCoc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 30, 2024

