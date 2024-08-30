Florida man wrapped like luggage attempts to check himself at airport (video)

A curious situation unfolded at Miami International Airport this week when a fellow attempted to check himself as luggage. The man was wrapped like luggage and can be seen hopping around the terminal in the video below.

His friend helped him get on the luggage scale at the counter but shortly after, security intervened and unwrapped him. Unsurprisingly, they were doing it all for the clicks.

"Who doesn't just love unnecessary airport delays that are caused by pranks and might get you missing your connection?" writes MSVN. Fair enough, but watching the clip from home is a hoot.

(Thanks to our Florida bureau chief, Charles Pescovitz!)

