Great tech on a budget—get an Apple MacBook Air for $250

Why settle for a hefty price tag when you can get a sleek, powerful MacBook Air that's almost as good as new for a fraction of the cost? Enter the world of grade-A refurbished electronics, where high-quality tech meets sustainability. For just $249.97 (reg. $999), you can own a 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" with free shipping, but only through September 3.

When you hear refurbished, you might picture a device that's seen better days. But grade-A refurbished electronics are a different story. These devices have been cleaned, inspected, and restored to work very well.

And here's the kicker: they're better for the environment. Instead of ending up tossed into a landfill, these slightly older models get a second lease on life, delivering top-notch performance without the new price tag.

Let's talk specs. This MacBook Air might be from 2017, but it's still a powerhouse. With a 13.3" display, you can enjoy crystal-clear images and videos that make your work (or binge-watching) look stunning. The Intel Core i5 processor with 1.8GHz of power lets you plow through your to-do list easily, while the Intel HD Graphics 6000 delivers smooth, high-quality visuals.

Need to store your files? The 128GB SSD has you covered, letting you seamlessly store your documents, photos, and more. And with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, staying connected is a breeze—whether you're working remotely or just sharing files between devices.

Get your hands on a MacBook Air that's eco-friendly, budget-friendly, and ready to work just as hard as you do.

This grade-A refurbished Apple MacBook Air is only $249.97 (reg. $999) through September 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

