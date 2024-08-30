Iconic ska record label archives destroyed in climate disaster

Asbestos Records is the longest-running independent record label based in Connecticut. That alone might sound like a strange accolade. But more importantly, it also has a lot of deep history in the ska music scene, frequently re-releasing new vinyl pressings of acclaimed but long out-of-print albums by bands such as the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the Hippos, the Suicide Machines, the Pietasters, and even not-quite-ska-but-emotionally-similar artists such Atom & His Package and They Might Be Giants. Even more recently, Asbestos released the debut folk album by John Hinckley, the man who infamously tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan.

Unfortunately, the label's offices were flooded during the record breaking rainfall that besieged Connecticut in mid-August 2024—ravaging not only roads but vinyl records and other merchandise as well.

Image: Matt Flood / Asbestos Records

I've been friends with Asbestos' founder Matt Flood (yes, flood) for some 25 years now. He's recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help themselves recover from the disaster, saying:

This weekend a once in a lifetime storm hit the upper valley area of CT, our area got nailed with a CT record of 15-17" of rain in just a few hours, flooding out the town, collapsing buildings, roads, and sadly a few people lost their lives. Although we were spared the complete destruction that hit lower lying areas of our town, a massive amount of water got into the office via exhaust pipe in the chimney leaving our office & warehouse space swamped out. We're asking for help to gut & rebuild the office & replace destroyed records & equipment so we can keep doing what we do and making sure our bands have records for upcoming tours.

If you have some extra money to spare for ska music, Asbestos could use your help. You could also pick up pick up pick up some records—or at least, whatever's left in stock.

Help Bail Out Asbestos Records!