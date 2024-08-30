JD Vance lets his a–hole flag fly

JD Vance, being interviewed by CNN, showed us exactly who he is: a terrible person.

JD Vance feels no remorse for sharing a video "as a joke" of 2007 MS Teen USA Caitlan Upland struggling to answer a question, regardless of Upland publicly discussing the video having driven her to suicidal ideation. When asked if he thought anything was wrong with his sharing this, Vance thought only of himself.

Not that this was the limit of Vance's disgustingness. When asked about the misogynistic lies his running mate is spreading on social media, Vance described the attacks as "some jokes." Trump and Vance are awful jerks and no one wants to go a party they throw, let alone live in a country they remake in Project 2025's image.

Previously:

• CSPAN caption savagely murders J.D. Vance