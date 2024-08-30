Man banned from touching cars

A man in Sheffield, England, has been banned from touching unattended vehicles after attempting to break into one. The peculiar sentence came after Ricky Roberts, 36, was arrested on July 24 by South Yorkshire Police after trying to get into a Ford Transit van on Brompton Road. They caught him in the act, according to Examiner Live; he fled on a pedal bike but was collared after what must have been an exciting 20-minute chase through the historic East End of Sheffield.

Roberts, of Richmond Hall Road, Sheffield, was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from touching or entering any unattended motor vehicle, motorcycle, or pedal cycle without the permission of the owner. He has also been instructed to take part in a drug rehabilitation course.

Imaginative and comically insinuating punishments (Your honor, does that mean I can still touch them when they are attended?) might be the next big thing in England; the prisons are full.