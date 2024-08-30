Mouse jumps on man's back. Man panics. Amused family laughs too hard to help (video)

A good-natured fellow trying his hardest to catch a mouse suddenly panics when the little critter jumps onto his back — and the rest of his household is too busy hysterically laughing to help him out.

"He's on me!…Talk to me!" he says in sheer terror as he jumps off a chair and runs to the backdoor in white ped socks without shoes. But it's impossible for his family to talk to him through all of the high-pitched hilarity.

Once outside, the man's arms jerk up and down as he spins and looks into the camera. "Get him the f*ck off of me! Get it off!"

The stubborn mouse, with no intention of leaving, clings tightly to the man's T-shirt. But eventually the man's bendy-dance loosens the tiny creature's grip and it finally leaps away. (See video below, posted by aerocat.)

Apparently, this was the man's third attempt at catching the unwanted guest, according to the family's TikTok page, making the situation even more amusing for those around him (and us!). You can watch their other attempted mouse-trapping videos here at aerocat5.

Via Newsweek

