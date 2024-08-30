Museum invites public to visit naturism art exhibit completely naked (except for shoes)

Marseille's Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (Mucem) is featuring an exhibition focused entirely on the naturist lifestyle. The exhibit, titled Naturist Paradises, features hundreds of photographs, paintings, sculptures.

"The "Naturist Paradises" exhibition takes you on a journey of discovery of the very first naturist communities, first in Germany and Switzerland, then in France," Mucem explains. "It takes a look at the history of the pioneering naturist communities that set up in France and Switzerland in the 1920s, and also looks at how naturism is lived and practised today."

To immerse the public in that practice, visitors are invited to completely disrobe when viewing the art during one night each month.

"Anyone wanting to visit fully dressed during those hours might be considered a little odd," a Mucem representative told The Guardian.

Shoes are required though.

"It's to avoid getting splinters," said Eric Stenfaut of the Fédération Française de Naturisme, a naturist organization.

